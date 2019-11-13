January 20, 1945 November 6, 2019 Curtis Lee Welcher, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Almighty God called his faithful servant home from earthly labor to eternal rest. He was born January 20, 1945, to the late William A. Welcher Sr. and Gladys Gray Welcher. Also preceding him in death were sister-in-law, LaMorn Hill Welcher; brother-in-law, John M. Lewis; nephew, Dwayne A. Lewis; grandmother, Pearl Gray and great-aunt, Fannie Shannon. At an early age, Curtis joined the Ebenezer A.M.E. Church and remained a faithful member until his death. He served as a Steward, a Trustee, Lay Member and was on the Finance Board. He gave of his time, talents and treasures. He and other faithfully cleaned the church and supported all the church fundraisers. In the year 2000, Curtis was named Ebenezer's "Man of the Year." The Sons of Thunder named him "Man of the Year" in 2001. In 2013 Curtis, again, was honored as Ebenezer's "Man of the Year." Curtis attended Roanoke City Public Schol and graduated in the class of 1963. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served in the waters off Vietnam. Upon returning home, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and earned an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Lena M. Terry in 1974. He was employed by the General Electric Company in Sale, Virginia until his retirement in 2002. Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 45 years, Lena M. Terry Welcher; sons, Steven A. Welcher of Roanoke, Va. and Michael S. Welcher of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughters, Mia Hancock and Morgan Hancock both of Roanoke, Va.; sisters, Mary L. Lewis of Silver Spring, Md. and Donne W. Lee of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, William A. Welcher Sr. and Roy (Carolyn) Welcher Sr., all of Roanoke, and a host of nieces; nephews; relatives; and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
