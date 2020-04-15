June 15, 1943 April 10, 2020 Roy Allen Welch, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Claytor-Smith Family Cemetery, Callaway, Va. A viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

