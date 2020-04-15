June 15, 1943 April 10, 2020 Roy Allen Welch, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Claytor-Smith Family Cemetery, Callaway, Va. A viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Northam signs history-making batch of gun control bills
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.