September 30, 1930 January 4, 2020 Milford Duane Welch went home to be with Our Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1930, to the late Frank Elmer Welch and Ella Pearl Welch in Albright, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois G. Welch, as well as his sisters, Madeline Welch, Nita Leaseburg, Leta Crane; and brothers, Charles Welch and Dallas Welch. He is survived by his three children, Bob (Christine), Cindy Doucette (Richard), Randy (Jen Fahey); and three grandchildren, Oak Welch, Brooke Welch, and Emma Doucette. Milford graduated from Kingwood, W.Va., High School, and attended West Virginia University where he received a B.S. in Dairy Science ('53) and M.S in Agronomy ('60). He served in the United States Army from 1954 through 1955 as an Artillery Crewman. Milford and Lois moved to Rocky Mount, Va., in 1960. Milford worked for Virginia Cooperative Extension as a County Agent and later at Kroger. They attended Rocky Mount United Methodist Church and Franklin Heights Baptist Church. Milford enjoyed gardening, West Virginia History, following WVU sports, and grandparenting. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with Mr. Tom Worrell officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
