WELCH Arnold Max "Buddy" December 30, 1938 November 5, 2019 Arnold Max "Buddy" Welch, age 80 of Pulaski was born into life eternal Tuesday morning November 5, 2019 at his home. Born December 30, 1938 in Bristol he was the son of the late Arnold Harris Welch & Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy Welch. His brother, J.C. Welch, twin sister, Nancy Johnston and sister, Linda Muncy also preceded him in death. Buddy was a veteran of the United States Army and he worked as an electrician out of the Roanoke IBEW-LU #637 for 26 years and 12 years at Virginia Tech in facilities. He is survived by his wife-Neecia Burton Welch – Pulaski, children-Barry (Allison) Welch, Brian Welch, Katherine Kapala & husband, Charles Davis, grandchildren-Samuel Welch, Nicholas Welch, Casey Welch, Alexander Welch, Ashley Welch and Eleanor Davis, brothers-Ronald (Carla) Welch, Gary (Vickie) Welch. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin where he will receive full military honors. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
