WEING Lorene A. August 14, 1943 July 29, 2019 Lorene A. Weing, 75, of Lexington, Va., died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. Born August 14, 1943 in Allentown, Penn., daughter of the late Frederick Uhl and Anna Weil Uhl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried Weing. Surviving are her two sons, Andrew Paul Weing and wife Eleanor Davis, Jeremy Frederick Weing; and one grandson, Daniel Robin Weing. At Lori's request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

