WEEKS Vivian B. August 21, 2019 Vivian B. Weeks, 92, of Floyd, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Lee Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

