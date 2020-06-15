June 13, 2020 Rebecca Alma Weeks, 77, passed away on June 13, 2020. Surviving is her mother, Catherine M. Weeks, she was preceded in death by her father, J.P. Weeks. Also surviving are her sisters, Anna Ellinger (Kerry), Jane Straus (Sam), and Rachel Cagle (William); brother, Jim Weeks (Jack McMahon); nieces, Relana Durrette, Christie Bassett, Rachel Straus, Adrienne Ownby, Elise Durrette, Hannah Ownby, and Noelle Bassett; and nephews, Brian Ellinger, Phillip Goad, Nathan Straus, Landon Goad, Gavin Goad, Jordan Bassett, Derek Bassett, Jaks Ownby, Casey Ellinger, and Jeremy Durrette. Also surviving are several special cousins and many friends and neighbors. Becky graduated from Floyd High School. Bridgewater College and received a master's degree from Va. Tech. She taught 2 yeas in Roanoke Co., Va. and 39 years in Prince George's Co., Md. and was principal for 23 years receiving many awards. When she retired in 2004, she came back to Floyd to live and became active in Laurel Branch Church, serving as a trustee , and a member of the Pastoral Board. She loved working in the Floyd Co. Historical Society, serving as president for 12 years. Friends are welcome to sign the registry on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until close. A Celebration of Life we be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home Chapel with Angela Carr officiating. The family request and encourages those planning to attend to wear masks. If friends and neighbors would be more comfortable attending the graveside service at Laurel Branch Cemetery they are welcome, it will be following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations, please give to the Laurel Branch Church, Floyd Co. Historical Society or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
