October 5, 2019 Joyce Dunford Weeks, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Dunford and Willie Mae Ratcliff Dunford; sister, Mary Williamson; and brother, Charles Dunford. Joyce is survived by her son, Jeffrey Wayne Dunford; grandchildren, Meagan Dunford and Matthew Dunford; and three great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Glade Creek Cemetery. A Time of Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday prior to the service at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

