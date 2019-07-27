WEEKS Emory Eugene September, 7, 1937 July 25, 2019 Emory Eugene Weeks, 81, of Willis, Va., passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born September, 7, 1937 to Ray Harless and Goldie Akers Weeks. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by brothers, Ray Sheldon Weeks, Roley Harless Weeks; sisters, Shirley A. Weeks and infant Mitzi Weeks. He is survived by his wife, Faye Reed Weeks; son and wife, Brian Eugene and Lisa M. Weeks; grandson and wife Zachary Eugene and Kayla Hartman Weeks; granddaughter and husband, Jessica Mae Weeks and Matthew Scaggs; great granddaughter, Adaleigh Reagan Weeks; sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita Ketch and Fern and Ron Sutphin; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Joyce Weeks; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Maberry Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with pastor Shane Hicks, Ron Sutphin and pastor Roy Turpin officiating. The interment will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Beaver Creek Baptist Building Fund, c/o Terry Rakestraw, 8969 Mountain View Drive, Copper Hill, Va. 24079 Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

