WEEKS Christopher Allen September 27, 2019 Christopher Allen Weeks (Rubber Duck), 41, of Buchanan, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Larry A. Weeks and Rebecca "Becky" and John Henry Taylor; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; friends; and the Advance Support Center family. A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

