October 8, 1979 May 19, 2020 Chantel Nicole Weeks, 40, of Roanoke, joined her son, LJ Rumley in their Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin C. Weeks, Mary C. Weeks Bishop Hartman, Fred A. Price and Georgia H. Price; son, Lewis "LJ" Rumley; and aunt, Anita Henley. Chantel is survived by her mother, Melinda Weeks Gorig and Charles Gorig; father, Wesley G. Price and Alice Spencer; children, Mary Weeks and future grandchild, Kaidyn Taylor, and Jovontae Weeks; father of children, Joseph Delp and Lewis Rumley Sr.; significant other, Cecil Boltnot; siblings, Bo Daniel Weeks and Rachel Lynn Young; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

