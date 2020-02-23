October 3, 1947 January 26, 2020 Michael Patrick Weddle, 72, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was a respiratory therapist and a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Glenna Richards Weddle. Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Weddle of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, John W. Weddle Jr. of Chester, Md.; stepdaughters, Crystal Poff of Christiansburg, and Wendy C. Ritter of San Mateo, Calif.; grandchildren, Christopher Ritter of San Mateo, Calif., Grant Tyler Johnson of Christiansburg, and Chloe Poff of Christiansburg; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Harrell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford Public Library, 30 West Main St., Radford, VA 24141. The Weddle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Weddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

