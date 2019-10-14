WEBSTER Wreford V. October 11, 2019 Wreford V. Webster, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn C. Webster and grandson, Jason McDaniel. He is survived by his son, Gary V. Webster; daughter, Sandra W. Moock (Harry); granddaughter, Melinda Barbour; great-grandchildren, Danielle Barbour, Ty Barbour, Mason McDaniel and many nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lotz Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Allison Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, interment will follow the service at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

