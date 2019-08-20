October 21, 1939 August 17, 2019 Nancy Louise Haldren Webber, 79, of Bedford County, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Albert Webber, and her father and mother, Ira Anderson Haldren and Laura Brown Haldren. Nancy was born on October 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Bedford County, graduating from Stewartville High School in 1958. She was employed by Roanoke Mills, C.B. Halsey Co., and Boxley. She was a charter member of Roanoke Congregational Holiness Church where she served as Treasurer. Nancy enjoyed cooking, sewing, flowers, gospel music, spending time with her family, and serving others, always with humility and selflessness. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Dwain Bever; grandchildren, Megan Graybill, Stacy and Kylee White, and Taylor Bever; brothers, Harold Haldren and wife, Louise, Douglas Haldren and wife, Annie, and Leon Holdren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Emergency Room staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for providing exceptional care and comfort for Nancy. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with the Rev. Willie Ratliff Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewartsville Fire Department. Online condolences and a live web-cast of the service may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

