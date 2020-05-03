April 30, 2020 Lee Roy Webber, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He retired as the owner of Imperial Floors where he worked for 20+ years. He was predeceased by his parents, Goldie and Clifton Webber; brothers, Earl and Gary; and sister, Brenda. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Christine; sons, Tony and Tim; stepdaughter, Lisa (Jack) Kody; sister, Norma Lawson; granddaughters, Kendell and Cayla; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, "Toy." Graveside services were private at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

