April 23, 2020 Virginia B. Webb, age 100, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home. A service honoring Virginia's life will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. Burial will be held at Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In observance of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the visitation and funeral will be held for the immediate family. Additional family and friends are encouraged to join the viewing and service at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Virginia-Webb beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

