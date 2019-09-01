September 16, 1944 August 20, 2019 P. Keith (PK) Webb, of New Castle, Va., left us on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, as he went raging into the night. Born on September 16, 1944, he was preceded in death by his parents, Noten and Rachel Webb. PK is survived by his wife, Carol "Cc" Webb; son, Jason and his wife, Yeni, and his favorite people, grandsons, Carter and Dylan; his brother, Barry; sisters, Sandra and Dawne, and their extended families; as well as his bonus family, Cc's adopted daughter/niece, Gaylyn and husband, Bill Chauncey. We can't leave out how much he loved his other "kids," pups, Aggie and Preacher, his bliss. He was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Management. His path led him to be a United States Air Force Captain, a naturalist on the Parkway and a teacher for three years. PK eventually followed in his father's footsteps to the U.S. Postal Service and stayed there until his retirement. He was a serious guy, with a really big brain, but he was unafraid to let his inner child shine. Give him a holiday and he was in costume. Santa was his favorite of course, especially after hearing a child waiting in line to see Santa at the mall say, "Look Daddy, there goes the real Santa." This gave him great joy. We will miss him so. There will be a Time of Visitation from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
