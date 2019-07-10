July 6, 2019 Kurt Webb (KW FRESH), 50, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July, 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Magazine Street, Pulaski, Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

