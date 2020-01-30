December 17, 1993 January 27, 2020 Joseph Wells Webb, 26, of Blue Ridge, Va., received his complete healing when he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1993, to David and Pam Webb. Joseph was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Wells Webb and his uncle, Greg Parker. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Pam Parker Webb; his brother, Nicholas Webb; grandparents, Peggie Beheler Webb, and James and Jean Smith Parker; uncles and aunts, Lisa Webb (Ric) Heffinger, Ben Parker, Loren Parker, Jenny (Chad) Pressley, Amanda (Dustin) Burnette, Krista (Mitch) Westbury and Aaron (Jessica) Parker. Joseph attended both the Blue Ridge Autism Center as well as the Minnick School where he touched many lives and had many friends including his best friend, Mr. Jeff. Our family would like to thank his long-term doctor, C.T. Gordon and the wonderful doctors and nursing staff at the UVA MICU for their care, compassion and friendship to Joseph and our family. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at New Life Christian Ministries in Roanoke with Pastors Tony Atkinson and Michael L. Grooms officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens next to the church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to SVA Adult Services, c/o St. Vincent's Home, 1009 1st Street, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 in memory of Joseph. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
