May 19, 2020 Jermail Terail Webb, 34, of Pulaski, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Refreshing Church, Roanoke, Va. Friends may view remains one hour prior to the service at the church. A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at 719 Maple Street, Pulaski. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va., (540) 980-9100.

