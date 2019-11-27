WEBB Edward Reuben October 13, 1937 November 24, 2019 Edward Reuben Webb, 82, of Collinsville, Va., died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Mr. Webb, formerly of Roanoke, was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville. He worked for E.I. DuPont, Martinsville for 33 years. He was born in Roanoke, Va., October 13, 1937 to the late Henry Walter Webb and Lillie Mullins Webb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Norma Webb; and nephew, Charlie Webb. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Nettie Potter Webb; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jim Hodges of Snellville, Ga.; son, Kerry Webb of Gaithersburg, Md.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Dee Webb of Collinsville; brother, the Rev. Kenneth Webb and his wife Vicki of Richmond, Va.; sister, Sherri Patrick and husband Don of Louisiana, Mo. Additional survivors include five grandsons, one granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville with Rev., Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Webb family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.