WEBB Don Lee October 12, 2019 Don Lee Webb, 73, of Botetourt, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center located at 110 Shenandoah Ave, NW Roanoke, Va. 24016.

