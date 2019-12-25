December 13, 1933 December 21, 2019 Frances Weatherford, age 86, of Moneta, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Frances was born December 13, 1933 to the late Oliver D. Stutts Sr. and Beatrice Stutts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Alan Weatherford; her daughter, Pamela Hadley; and her brother, Oliver Douglas Stutts Jr. She was a loving wife who enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, Ned Weatherford; sister-in-law, Nancy Sapp; cousins, Donna Samson, Debbie Stutts, and Greg Stutts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway, Wirtz, VA 24184. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt 220 Chapel) with the Rev. Dr. Hyo Lee and the Rev. Jeff White officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Her family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151, 540-334-5151.
Weatherford, Frances
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Guaranteed delivery before Frances's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Guaranteed delivery before Frances's Funeral Service begins.
