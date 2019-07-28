July 25, 2019 Charles Thomas (Tom) Waugh, 85, of Roanoke, Va., left this world on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a six-year battle with cancer. He appreciated people, books, music, cats and dogs. Surviving are his wife of 41+ years, Joyce; and three children, Jessica, Dionne, and Josh. Friends may call at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. A service celebrating Tom's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.