February 13, 2020 Thomas "Tommy" Ray Watts, 78, of Daleville, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlotte Watts; brothers, Harry, William, and Malcolm Watts; and sister, Betty Watts Rodgers. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margie N. Watts; sons, Jeff Watts and wife, Lisa; Doug Watts; daughter, Leslie Bradley and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Brandi Mowles, Josh Watts, Miranda Watts, Brian Watts, Hannah Bradley, and Michael Bradley; great-grandchild, Rylee Mowles; brother, R.C. Watts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tommy loved his family and church family. He was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church. He loved everyone, never met a stranger, enjoyed being with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and tractor pulling. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Marsh officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. 540-254-3000. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Forest Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

