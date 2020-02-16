February 13, 2020 Thomas "Tommy" Ray Watts, 78, of Daleville, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Marsh officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Forest Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

