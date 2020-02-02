December 18, 2019 Carol Ann Watterson, 78, of Arvada, Colo. died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Louise Watterson. She is survived by an aunt, Louise Spangler; and numerous cousins. At the request of the deceased, there will be no services.

