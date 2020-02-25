February 23, 2020 Versie Cooley Huddleston Watkins, 92, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be 11 am. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Glasgow Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bostic officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

