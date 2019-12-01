WATKINS Peggie Duncan November 28, 2019 Peggie Duncan Watkins, 87, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Duncan; her second husband, Robert L. Watkins; and grandchildren, Rhonda Rawlins, and Jerry Turner. Peggie was an active member of Goodwin Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from the Virginia State Police. Surviving are her children, James E. (Linda) Duncan, Denise A. Duncan, and Robert W. (Rene) Duncan; stepson, Melvin "Doug" (Gina) Watkins; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and brother, Donald K. Flinchum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Goodwin Memorial United Methodist Church C/O Karen Downor 3818 Ellen Drive Salem, VA 24153. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Charles DeHart. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

