March 22, 1939 January 17, 2020 Eleanor Justine Deal Watkins, 80, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born on Wednesday, March 22, 1939, to the late Ernest Lee Deal and Annie Margaret Lloyd Deal. She was a beloved wife, mom, sister, and Nana! She was noted for her comic relief at family functions and was a "force unto her own!" She had an affinity for reading which brought forth her striking intelligence. Eleanor made every memory vivid and will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Lester and Larry; sister-in-law, Betty; special friend and sister, Phyllis "Siddy" Gibson; and fur-granchild, Trixie Bell. She is survived by her husband, Pete M. Watkins; daughter, Lisa Dawn Watkins Azar, and husband, Elias; granddaughters, Gabriella Oliva Azar and fiancé, David Marshall Jordan, Francesca Najwa Azar, and Ciprianna Ophelia Azar; sister, Valerie Deal Augustine and husband, Wayne; cousins, Millie Butler and Debbie Anderson; sisters-in-law, Libby and Peggy; brothers-in-law, Tony, Dallas, Sammy, Roger, and David; special friend, Paul Collins; and fur-grandchildren, Nessie Mae and Simba Jack. Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va., with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1 p.m. on Tuesday to process to the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Watkins, Eleanor Justine Deal
