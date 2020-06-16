July 14, 1962 - June 14, 2020 Arthur Warren Watkins, 57, of Roanoke, Va., entered peacefully through the gates of Heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1962 in Roanoke. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund K. Watkins Sr. and Marie Foster Watkins; his uncles, Jesse Foster and Jack Foster Sr.; and his grandmother, Elnora Foster Allen. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sink Watkins; daughter, Ashley Rebekah Watkins; son, Jacob Zedekiah Watkins and wife, Arielle Roberts Watkins; and his two grandchildren who were the absolute lights of his life, Elijah Kyle Watkins and Sadie Lillian Watkins. Arthur is also survived by his brother, Edmund K. Watkins Jr.; his sister, Nora Mullins Bell; his aunts, Margaret Parker and Patricia Clark; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. Arthur received chemotherapy and radiation and was cancer free for 12 years. In 2018, it returned with a vengeance which he fought with all the strength he had. The family would like to thank Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care and service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, also at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
