July 19, 1961 July 29, 2019 Paul E. (Fuzzy) Waters, 58, of Callaway, Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Callaway Community Cemetery. The Waters Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com

