January 19, 2020 Michael R. Waters, 28, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Michael is survived by his mother, Lisa Edwards Ohanian; stepdad, Michael Ohanian; son, Jordan, who he loved dearly; dad, Troy Waters (Laura); brother, Kevin Ohanian (Jessica); sister, Peyton Waters; grandma "Maw Maw" Judy Smith; granddad and best friend, Bobby Edwards; aunts, Julie Karnes (Patrick), Elesha Moore, Teena Edwards (Josh), and Trina Grigsby; special nephew, Luke; as well as many cousins and numerous friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Waters, Michael R.
