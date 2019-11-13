WASKEY JR. Clarence March 24, 1939 November 10, 2019 Clarence Waskey Jr., 80, of Blacksburg, Va., died November 10, 2019 in Lewis Gale Hospital. He was born in Lynchburg, Va. on March 24, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda B. Waskey; a daughter, Lisa Carter (Will) of Roanoke; a son, William Waskey (Beth) of Middletown, Md.; brother, Charles R. Waskey; brother-in-law, H.B. Brooks (Sandra); and granddaughters, Caitlin Carter, Allison Carter, Catherine Waskey, Abigail Waskey. He graduated from VA Tech in accounting 1961 and was an avid Hokie for life. Funeral services will be November 14, 2019 at Blacksburg, Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at a reception following the ceremony in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, www. bbrfoundation.org, or The Christmas Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.