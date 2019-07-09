April 8, 1940 July 5, 2019 Carlton Bernard Waskey of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Hodges Waskey; his sons, Scott Carlton Waskey of Charlottesville, and Stephen Kirk Waskey of Roanoke; daughter-in law, Karen Bumgarner Waskey of Roanoke; grandchildren, Brooks Waskey, Kelly Waskey, Lauren Waskey and Caroline Waskey; niece, Debra Sue Moore; and nephew, Bob Moore. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Rooker Waskey and Alice Pring Waskey, both of Roanoke. Carlton was born on April 8, 1940, in Roanoke. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958. Carlton was a star football player for the Magicians, playing two positions and co-captaining the 1957 state championship team. He won All-City County, All-Western District and All-State recognition, and was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1958 Virginia All-Star game. He was recruited to Georgia Tech by the legendary Coach Bobby Dodd, lettering in both his junior and senior years and participating in two Gator Bowls. Carlton often joked that he was an engineering major at Tech for one quarter before switching his major to industrial management. Following graduation, Carlton married Mary Ann in August of 1962 and then joined the United States Army as an infantry officer in Fort Benning, Ga. His official position was as an assistant management officer for the infantry school, but he would tell you that his primary job was as a lineman for the Fort Benning Doughboys, the post's football team. He returned to Roanoke in 1969, accepting a position as a stockbroker at Wheat First Securities. Coaching his sons in several sandlot sports as they grew up sparked his interest in officiating high school and collegiate football as a way of keeping his hand in the game he loved. He served as an official in the Virginia High School League, Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the Southern Conference, and the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 1978, at the age of 38, Carlton was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The disease robbed him of the use of his legs and much of his sight and forced his early retirement from Wheat First Securities in 1984. He became wheelchair bound in 1985. Despite his medical issues, Carlton maintained his sunny disposition, and with the help of Mary Ann, his sons, and lifelong friends, continued to travel, attend football and basketball games, and maintain an active social life. He served as an elder at Second Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club and Roanoke Roundtable for many years. He was a founding member of Bacchus and was active in the Roanoke German Club. In 2006, he was honored with the Silver Hope Award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, its highest award. Family and friends were the most important things to Carlton. He particularly enjoyed Georgia Tech football alumni reunions, family trips, sporting events and spending time with his grandchildren. Special thanks to Chris Williams, along with the staff at Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion the last few years of Carlton's life. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider a donation to the Carlton B. Waskey Scholarship, Alexander-Tharpe Fund at Georgia Tech, 150 Bobby Dodd Way, Atlanta, GA 30332; Second Presbyterian Church Property, Maintenance and Repair Fund, 214 Mountain Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016; or Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Allen and Susan Palmer
