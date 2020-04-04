January 19, 1991 March 29, 2020 Shikela Tracey Donyal Washington, 29, of Bluefield, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. Born on January 19, 1991, in Princeton, she was the daughter of Shonta Washington Benson and the late John Durante. Sheikela was a graduate of Christiansburg High School and worked in the restaurant business. She was a loving mother to two wonderful boys. Growing up, she attended Radford Church of Christ. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Terry; her two sons, Johnathan Washington and Shamar Heath; maternal grandmother, Shirley Ann Spriggs and husband, Stafford Spriggs; brother, Webster Gilbreath III; sisters, Aaliayah Benson, Kenyetta Durante, Celina Durante, and Staci Ponder. A private family service will be held at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton with Evangelist Patricia Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Park Cemetery in Princeton. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.

