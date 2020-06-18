June 15, 2020 Jacqueline Carol Washington, 57, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home.

