Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS THE ROANOKE AND STAUNTON RIVER BASINS BUT THE RATES OF RISE HAVE DECLINED CONSIDERABLY AS THE RAIN FINALLY DIMINISHES. SEVERAL FORECAST POINTS ARE NEARING CREST OR WILL CREST IN THE NEXT SIX HOURS, INCLUDING THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AND STAUNTON AT ALTAVISTA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED AS NEEDED. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 08PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 10.9 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY TOMORROW. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODING OCCURS IN PORTIONS OF WASENA PARK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.7 FEET ON APR 13 2020. &&