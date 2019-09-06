May 28, 1938 September 4, 2019 Jim Washenberger, 81, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Jim was a man with many talents. He was a master gardener, bread baker, handyman, bass player, mathematician, and teacher. He left the family farm in South Dakota to study mathematics at South Dakota School of Mines. After earning his doctorate in mathematics at Iowa State, he taught at Virginia Tech for 42 years. Jim loved people and touched many lives. His life revolved around his family, his church, his cat (Ruth), and the Salem Farmer's Market. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Myrtle; and brothers, Dave and Perk. Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Jeff, Susan, and Mark; brother, Perry; and their families. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem, Va. The memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with The Very Rev. Robert E Brodie officiating, and a reception will follow in the church's south wing. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to either Angels of Assisi at 415 Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke, Va. 24016 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 42 East Main Street in Salem, Va. 24153. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
