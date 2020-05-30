June 23, 1931 - April 24, 2020 Wilma Dawn "Winky" Warden, 88, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida with her best friend, Brenda Forbes by her side. Her family could not be with her because of the pandemic Coronavirus. She was born in Pocahontas, VA., on June 23, 1931, to Dolly P. Quesenberry and Huber C. Warden, deceased. She was predeceased by a beloved granddaughter, Michelle Leigh Guilliams, 1986. She grew up in Roanoke, Raleigh Court area, graduating from Jefferson Senior High School, 1951. She married Eugene Wirt, 1950, of Salem, deceased, 2013. They had two children, Victoria Dawn Wirt Rhoaten and William Wayne Wirt. Winky worked for Cletus Broyles at the City of Roanoke for seven and a half years, moved to Hampton, Va. She met Harold Willey, married, and moved to Jacksonville, Fla. She lived there 33 years, working for the City/JCA there. She enjoyed many friends and Church family, St. Peter's Church. Retired in 1997. Several accidents later, she moved to Va., stayed a few years, and went back. It was 2014 when her health started failing. Her daughter's family had to go get her. She lived there until 2019. She decided, on her own, she wanted to go back to Florida. She was in and out of the hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky W. Rhoaten and husband, Otis; her son of Houston, Texas, William Wayne Wirt; her brother and wife, Joe P. Holland (Shirley); granddaughter, Dawn Blankenship (George); great-granddaughter, Victoria Blankenship; niece and husband, Kristina Sides (Brian); great-niece, Kaitlin Sides. Also surviving are two very good friends, Brenda Forbes and Patti Baatz (Tony) and her children, Emmy, Katie, Tim, and Thomas. Also dear to her heart, James White. She will be cremated. Upon her request, her ashes will be spread in the memorial garden of St. Peter's Church, Jacksonville.
