Josephine S. Wampler, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. Mrs. Wampler was born on December 26, 1930, in Salem, a daughter of the late Horace Charles and Ruth Webster Spangler. She was a homemaker and taught school at various times. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, the Brethren Disaster Relief Program and helped found The Humane Society in Johnson City, Tennessee. Mrs. Wampler and her husband served as missionaries to India for ten years. She was an artist who loved weaving and painting. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and attended Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylor's Valley, Virginia, and more recently Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. On August 15, 1953, she married Dr. Frederick William Wampler who passed away on April 13, 2013. Surviving are three daughters, Amanda Marie Wampler Smith and husband, Cecil "David" Smith, and Ruth Virginia Wampler, all of Mt. City, Tenn., and Rosalie Savita Wampler of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters, Mary Garrett of Prescot, Ariz., and Eleanor Brogan of Salem; her adopted brother, Jimmy Jennings; five grandchildren, Sarah Marie Smith, Jessica Muncy, Christine Price, Gerald Seaberg and Adam Manfre. A private graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, https://nmwa.org. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com. McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
