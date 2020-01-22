WALTZ, David C.

David C. Waltz, 81, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hester Waltz; two sons, Charles Waltz and Donald Waltz; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Phillip, Tyler, and Hannah; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Batton; and a brother, Richard Waltz.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1 p.m.
