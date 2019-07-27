WALTON, Peggy Ruth September 17, 1946 - July 25, 2019 Peggy Ruth Walton, 72, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Peggy was a kind and tender-hearted woman would do anything for anyone she came across. She was a devout Pentecostal woman, who stood strong in her faith and lived her life according to the word to the best of her abilities no matter what this life brought her way. Her kitty cats were her pride and joy. Over the years she has given many strays a home and treated each one as if they were her children. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Dallas Walton Sr.; parents, Cecil and Ruth Prince; as well as a sister, Elsie Carol Prince. Left behind to cherish her memory is her son, Dallas Walton Jr.; sisters, Patty Flowers (Jimmy), Wilda Correll (Henry), Karen Bell (Ronnie), and Vicky Hess (Billy); four grandchildren; and her very dear friend, Silvia Washington. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the chapel of John M Oakey & Son Funeral home and Crematory in Salem. A Memorial service will also be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park, immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center for all of their care and compassion. Online Condolences can be made at www.johnmoakey.com.
