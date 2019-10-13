July 27, 2019 Margaret Elaine Medley Walters, 72, of Roanoke, Va., having completed her journey on the earth, went to her eternal home in Heaven to join her family and Savior, Jesus Christ. Margaret passed peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with her husband and two daughters present. A Memorial Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the sanctuary at Bonsack Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Chris Cadenhead, Pastor, and the Rev. Dr. Dan Turner, son-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's name may be given to Bonsack Baptist Church Music Ministry, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeyscom.

