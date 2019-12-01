October 3, 2019 November 26, 2019 Baby Layla Jo Walters, seven weeks old, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with her family by her side. Layla was born on October 3, 2019, in Charlottesville, VA, to Kristen and Matt Walters. Layla loved bath time, her two Golden Retrievers, snuggling with daddy, and sleeping in mommy's arms. She is survived by her parents; her grandparents, David and Debbie Early, and John and Beth Walters; her great-grandmother, Imogene Wingate; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Layla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Karen and Randy Agnew; and great-grandparents, Clifton and Helen Bush, Gordon and Mary Early, and Joe Wingate. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association in Layla's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

