Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. MIXED WITH SNOW AND SLEET EARLY. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER ICE AMOUNTS ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA.. * WHEN...MAIN THREAT WILL BE FROM 1AM UNTIL NOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE. BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, AND LESSER USED SECONDARY ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&