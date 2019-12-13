December 8, 2019 John William Walters, age 90, passed away at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Walters; sons, Dr. Jeffrey Walters and wife, Beverly, Dr. James Walters and wife, Mitzi, John Walters and wife, Renee, Mark Walters and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Rebecca Walters Kuykendall and husband, Will, Chris Walters and wife, Rachel, Kelly Zack Walters, Mitch Walters, Ryan Walters and wife, Ashley, Justin Walters and wife, Chelsea, Duncan Walters Vogt, Henry Walters Vogt.; as well as five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warm Hearth Village in appreciation for the kind and loving care provided at Kroontje Health Care Center by personnel. Online condolences may be shared at www.mccoyfuneral.com. The family plans a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

