WALTERS Clifton William November 2, 2019 Clifton William Walters, 83, passed away in his home, surrounded by family and friends on November 2, 2019. Clifton was a lifelong resident of Ellett Valley in Blacksburg, Virginia. He retired from the United States Postal Service and dairy farming but never left the farming life. He loved working in the hay fields and with beef cattle. He passed his love for farming onto his children who will carry on this legacy. He enjoyed cruises, large family gatherings, and winning in backyard games. Annual beach vacations were filled with card games, fishing, and quality time with family. Clifton was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. He was a big fan of the New York Yankees, Virginia Tech sports, Blacksburg Indians and enjoyed his years on the bowling circuit. He had a catching sense of humor and his laughter was contagious. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lacie and Irene Walters. Clifton leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Fay Bishop Walters; five children, Clifton Jr. (Shelane), Darrell, Amy Woods, (Steve), Cara (Danny), and Todd (Paige). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Derick (Meredith), and Jared Walters (Melanie), Letha Uzenski (Tom), Amanda Weddle (Matthew), Lesley Lively (Michael), Thomas Walters (Michelle), Matthew, Jacob (Whitnee), and Zachary Woods, Parker Walters, Brandon and Catie Walters in addition to 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carlene Woolwine (Bob) and brother-in-law, Benny Simmers; nephews, Benjamin (Carla) and Brian Simmers, Rodney Smith (Lesa), Bobby Smith; and a special niece, Sharon Robinson (Randy). He also leaves behind numerous cousins and lifelong friends. Clifton also served as a father figure to many, especially to two he considered his own, Joey Poff and Dean Long. His family will forever treasure the lessons Clifton taught them about family, hard work, and being humble. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, especially the PCU of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for their compassionate care provided during his most recent stay. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Micah's Backpack in the care of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., and services to be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2 p.m.. all at McCoy Funeral Home.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
Study finds 1 in 3 Virginia Tech students 'food insecure,' prompts fundraiser
-
'Mr. Virginia' historian Bud Robertson dies at 89
-
A troubled Virginia teen hoped to start over at college. Instead he died in a jail cell.
-
7-year-old girl dressed as bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.