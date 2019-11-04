WALTERS Clifton William November 2, 2019 Clifton William Walters, 83, passed away in his home, surrounded by family and friends on November 2, 2019. Clifton was a lifelong resident of Ellett Valley in Blacksburg, Virginia. He retired from the United States Postal Service and dairy farming but never left the farming life. He loved working in the hay fields and with beef cattle. He passed his love for farming onto his children who will carry on this legacy. He enjoyed cruises, large family gatherings, and winning in backyard games. Annual beach vacations were filled with card games, fishing, and quality time with family. Clifton was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. He was a big fan of the New York Yankees, Virginia Tech sports, Blacksburg Indians and enjoyed his years on the bowling circuit. He had a catching sense of humor and his laughter was contagious. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lacie and Irene Walters. Clifton leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Fay Bishop Walters; five children, Clifton Jr. (Shelane), Darrell, Amy Woods, (Steve), Cara (Danny), and Todd (Paige). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Derick (Meredith), and Jared Walters (Melanie), Letha Uzenski (Tom), Amanda Weddle (Matthew), Lesley Lively (Michael), Thomas Walters (Michelle), Matthew, Jacob (Whitnee), and Zachary Woods, Parker Walters, Brandon and Catie Walters in addition to 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carlene Woolwine (Bob) and brother-in-law, Benny Simmers; nephews, Benjamin (Carla) and Brian Simmers, Rodney Smith (Lesa), Bobby Smith; and a special niece, Sharon Robinson (Randy). He also leaves behind numerous cousins and lifelong friends. Clifton also served as a father figure to many, especially to two he considered his own, Joey Poff and Dean Long. His family will forever treasure the lessons Clifton taught them about family, hard work, and being humble. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, especially the PCU of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for their compassionate care provided during his most recent stay. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Micah's Backpack in the care of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., and services to be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2 p.m.. all at McCoy Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.