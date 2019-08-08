WALLER, Rebecca Stephens April 16, 1939 - August 6, 2019 Rebecca Stephens Waller of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Becky, as she was known, was born in Pulaski on April 16, 1939 to the late Joseph Robert Stephens and Frances Deyerle Stephens. She was a long-time employee of Signet Bank and retired from there after having served a number of positions. She was active in the community, having been a member of the Kiwanis Club and working with the United Way for many years. Becky was a long-time member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pulaski. Becky was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Walter O'Dell Waller, who was most certainly the love of her life. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Bill and Lisa Waller of Knoxville, Tenn., Leslie and Andrew Gaynor of Dearborn, Mich., and Mike and Kathy Waller of Pulaski; two grandchildren and their spouses, Wade and Sarah Waller of Midlothian, Va., and Katie and Tim Mank of Charlotte, N.C.; five great-grandchildren: Caleb, Colin, and Owen Waller, and Tripp and Tate Mank. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Stephens Grubb and husband Dennis, of Dublin, Va., and brother, Joe Stephens and wife Becky, of Salisbury, N.C., and many other cherished family members and friends. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who provided Becky with great care and quality of life. Visitation will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Friday, August 9, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Stevens with Dr. John Dunstan officiating. Internment will be at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin. A Celebration of Life will be held at Thorn Spring Golf Club and Event Center following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to First Christian Church, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home.
