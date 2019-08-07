WALLACE Walter B. March 16, 1952 August 1, 2019 Walter B. Wallace took the last train out on August 1, 2019. In lieu of services or flowers please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
WALLACE Walter B. March 16, 1952 August 1, 2019 Walter B. Wallace took the last train out on August 1, 2019. In lieu of services or flowers please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.