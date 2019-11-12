WALLACE, Mary Elizabeth Chappell January 24, 1941 - November 9, 2019 Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Chappell Wallace, 78, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on November 9, 2019. She was born on January 24, 1941 to the late Washington and Adelle Chappell. She graduated school from Worsham High School and Longwood College (University). After graduating from Longwood she taught 4th grade in Colonial Heights, Va. When her husband Robert Edward Wallace, was stationed in the Army at Fort Bragg, N.C. she taught at Spring Lake, N.C. While he was deployed to Viet Nam, she taught school at Keysville Elementary in Keysville, Va. Upon leaving the Army the couple moved to Roanoke, Va. where she taught for many years at East Salem Elementary and Mt Pleasant Elementary. Her hobbies included doll collecting, arts and crafts and traveling the world with her husband. She attended Beulah Methodist Church in Abilene, VA while growing up and was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, VA. She is survived by her husband; one son, Terry Wallace (Kimberly); her brother, Robert Chappell (Scarlett); a sister, Margaret Mangum (Julian) and a sister, Belle Shumaker (Carlton). A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November13, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Beulah Methodist Church Cemetery. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
